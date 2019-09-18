DALLAS ,TEXAS FORMERLY OF ACKERMAN, MS -- Odie Frazier, 72, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Rowlett Nursing Home & Rehab in Rowlett , TX. Services will be on Saturday September 21, 2019 11:00 a.m. at Gospel Temple C.O.G.I.C. 8420 MS Hwy 15 S Ackerman, MS . Burial will follow at Enon City Cemetery 9000 MS Hwy 12 Ackerman, MS. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of Services .

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.