Tabatha "Tabby" Yarbrough Frazier, 51, of Tishomingo, passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She was a member of the New Lebanon Baptist Church and attended Clausel Hill Methodist Church. She was a retired school teacher with 20 years of teaching at Hills Chapel School. She loved teaching, reading, working in her flowers and spending time with family especially her great nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Redd officiating. Burial will be in the New Lebanon Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from 5:00 PM until. She is survived by her husband, Guy Frazier; her mother, Peggy Yarbrough; sister, Beth Murphy (Wayne); nieces, Jordyn McVey, Tabithia Richter (Thomas), Amanda Wiggington (Shane) and Summer Williams (Josh); nephews, Jamie McVey (Tricia), Justin McVey (Angie) and Joey McVey; uncle, David Yarbrough (Carole); aunt, Cindy Yarbrough; great nieces, Layah, Kaylee, and Brooklyn; great nephews, Brantley, Jimmy Wayne, Daniel, JB, Garyn and Christian and a host of other family members. She is preceded in death by her, father, James "Jim" Yarbrough; her grandparents, Odell and Marie Yarbrough and Harold Dean and Letha "Granny" Bryant; uncle, Gerald "Dickie" Yarbrough; great niece, Julie-Anne McVey and great nephew Everett Dean McVey. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.