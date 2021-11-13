William "David" Frazier Guntown- William David Fraizer,74, passed away Friday at his home. David was a row crop farmer and cattle farmer. David enjoyed Genealogy, classic car shows, drag racing, he was a devoted follower of all types of History. He was the former president of the Lee County Cattleman's Association, member of Farm Bureau Association, former board member of the Civil Battle Field of Brice's Crossroads, member of the North Mississippi Cruisers. David loved anything involving his church family and most of all he adored his family and grandchildren. Memorial services will be Sunday 2p.m. at Bethany ARP church with Bro. Jerry Mayo officiating. Waters Funeral Home is handling all arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Ann Frazier; daughter, Olivia Frazier Shurden (Cliff) of Guntown, son, Shane Frazier of Flowood, sister Mary Davis (the late JV Davis) of New Albany, grandchildren: Liam Frazier, Taylor Jo and Colston Shurden. He was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Susie Gulliam Frazier, and a brother Curtis Frazier. Visitation will be 5 - 7p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Paul Bearers will be Harry Fitzgerald, Robbie Howell, Andy Parker, Jeff Davis, Ray Gibbson, Doug Thornton. Honorary Paul Bearers are Gerald Parker, and members of North Mississippi Cruisers. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
