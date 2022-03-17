Deacon William Lee Frazier was born April 27, 1951 to the late Lamar and Maurice Garner Frazier. He transitioned from this life to a brand new home on March 11, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his wife of 45 years, sons, loved ones, and friends. Bro. William was preceded in death by his parents, Lamar and Maurice Frazier, brothers, James Frazier and Charles Frazier, sisters, Pamela Bennett and Louise Bennett, uncle Roscoe Frazier, and grandchild Elijah O'Neil Frazier. He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Minister Gloria Smith Frazier, sons William Neil Frazier and Lance Lee (Destin) Frazier, daughter Gean Louise (Larroderick) Jones all of New Albany, MS; one brother Curtis (Mandie) Frazier of Blue Mountain, MS; a loving aunt Mary Ann Frazier; one brother-in-law Mr. J.H. Bennett; a dear mother-in-law Mother Everlena Smith all of New Albany, MS; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Viewing will be Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 10:30 AM-12:00 PM at First Non-Denominational Church in New Albany, MS. Face masks required. Service will be Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 12:00 PM at First Non-Denominational Church in New Albany, MS. Face masks required. Interment will follow at Mosley Chapel Cemetery in Blue Mountain, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
