Ola Fay Frederick, 72, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born June 25, 1950 to the late Ellic Barnes and the late Vera Barnes. Fay enjoyed going to yard sales, casinos, watching round track races, and spending time with her family. Services will be at 1:00 pm on Thursday August 25, 2022 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Michael Hutton officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday August 25 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her 2 son; Ray (Renae) Mauldin of Fulton, and Mike (Wanda) Mauldin of Grenada, daughter; Tina Mauldin of Fulton, 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 4 sisters; Eva (Russell) Wilemon, Betty Mock, Gail (Larry) Graham, and Mitzie Duncan, all of Fulton, 1 brother; John (Deborah) Barnes of Fulton, and special friend, Eddie Conwill of Fulton. She was preceded in death by her husband; Burlon Mauldin, parents, Ellic andVera Barnes, 1 grandson, 1 great grandson, 2 sisters, Eldrie Steele, and Doris Mormon, and 1 brother, George Barnes. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com

