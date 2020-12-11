Gene Frederick, 73, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical in Tupelo. He was born May 9, 1947 to the late Austin Frederick and the late Annie Ophelia Frederick. He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church. Gene was a US Army veteran where he proudly and bravely served his country in the Vietnam War. He enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, camping and spending time with family and friends. Graveside services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at Dennis Memory Gardens with Mike Deaton officiating. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his daughter; Becky Aliene Frederick of Augusta, GA, son; Ashley (Lelsie) Frederick of Carlton, GA, 3 nieces; Gina (Neal) Pope of Fulton, Cindy (Donald) Scott of Fulton, and Teresa (Robert) Orr of Phil Campbell, AL, nephew; James (Ashley) Payne of Fulton, several great nieces and nephews, and a brother; Jimmy (Joyce) Frederick of Hamilton, MS. He was preceded in death by his wife; Etherine Frederick and his parents; Austin and Annie Ophelia Frederick. Pallbearers will be James Payne, Neal Pope, Robert Morris, Lawrence Morris, and John Payne. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
