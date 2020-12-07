Gladys Marie Davis Frederick, 78, resident of New Albany and former resident of Cordova, TN, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo following a brief illness. A private family service of remembrance will be held at a later date. Burial will be in The Vista Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care. Ms. Frederick was born December 4, 1941 in Union County, the daughter of the late Gene and Lillian Gafford Davis. She was a graduate of Myrtle High School and was employed as a computer programmer for the United States Government before her retirement. A Christian, Ms. Frederick enjoyed music and was a member of Five Sharps Music Group. The vocal group appeared on Mid South television programs and were the winners of many music awards. She will be remembered as an avid traveler that including her favorite visits to Guam, California and Wyoming. Her memories will be cherished by her daughter, Ginger Swilley of New Albany, her much adored grandaughter, Lillian "Lilly" Marie Swilley of New Albany, a brother, Allen Davis of Huntsville, AL, and her ever present canine companion, "Gracie". She was also preceded in death by her son, Lee Frederick, and a brother, Jody Davis. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Frederick family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.