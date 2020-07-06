Jerry Slack Frederick, 80, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Iuka. He was born in Tishomingo on March 21, 1940, to Jesse P. Frederick and Ida Slack Frederick. He enjoyed deer hunting, watching New Site basketball and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved his wife and children, and was an active member of Martin Hill Free Will Baptist Church. He also enjoyed playing canasta and other games. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Martin Hill Free Will Baptist Church. Visitation for Mr. Frederick will be from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the church. Burial will be in Martin Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Donna Jean Taylor Frederick; two sons, Eddie Frederick (Dedra) of Mantachie; and Tommy Frederick (Shannon) of Burnsville; one daughter, Teresa Wade (Roger) of Booneville; four grandsons, Justin Wade (Celeste) of Booneville; Neil Cockerell of Mantachie; Tyson Frederick of Cairo; Jason Berryhill (Kelsey) of Iuka; six granddaughters, Whitney Wade of Corinth; Cassandra Smith (Adam) of Booneville; Jessica Jeter (Riley) of Corinth; Lacey Frederick (Cole) of Saltilo; Shannon Berryhill of Corinth; and Staci Baggett (Brandon) of Mantachie; mother-in-law, Vara Taylor of Booneville. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James H. "Harold" Frederick; a sister, Lucille Mitchell; and father-in-law, Milton Taylor. Pallbearers will be Justin Wade, Tyson Frederick, Adam Smith, Neil Cockerell, Jason Berryhill, Riley Jeter, and Brandon Baggett. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Flanagan, Roger Frederick and Kenneth Frederick.
