Richard Gale Frederick, Sr. 76, passed away Sunday, December 12, 2021, at his home. He was born September 28, 1945 to the late Julius Ergo Frederick and the late Era Lillian Cody Frederick in Tupelo. He retired from USPS after 20 years of service. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. He enjoyed working with the public with multiple jobs throughout his lifetime. Richard was known for his love of the Lord, telling jokes, laughing, and always "cutting up" with his friends and family. He never met stranger and was happiest when he was with family, church family and friends. His favorite pastimes were working, gardening and taking care of his family. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Friday December 17, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Paul Graham, and Bro. Johnny Sweeney officiating. Burial will be in Asbury Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Friday December 17, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Linda Frederick of Tremont, 2 daughters; Vicki (David) Palmer of Fulton, and Veronica (Billy) Garrison of Tremont, son; Richard (Stephanie) Frederick, Jr. of Tupelo, grandchildren; Elizabeth Kent, Selena (Corey) Perkins, Zackary Gargus, Zain Gargus, Russell Frederick, and William Frederick, great grandchildren; Laurin Ozbirn, Bryan Ozbirn, Zoey Dyer, and Piper Perkins, sister; Peggy North of Tremont, brother in law; James (Debra) Franks of Meridian, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; Julius Ergo and Era Lillian Frederick, brother; Julius Jefferson Frederick, brother in law; Bill North, and a nephew, Tony North. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Family, Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, Asbury United Methodist Church cemetery fund, or Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.