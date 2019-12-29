Willis Frederick, 83, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Meadows in Fulton. He was born in Vernon, Alabama, February 29, 1936, to A. C. and Jettie Myers Frederick and relocated to North Mississippi with his family during his early teens. He worked as a farmhand in both poultry and dairy farms throughout his working life. He was a member of Freewill Baptist Church near Marietta. Survivors include his three children, Janice Frederick of Saltillo, Willa Sue Davis of Nettleton and Rita Fay Morris (Larry) of Golden; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ann McElroy (Bob) of Arkansas and Linda L. Fowler of Tupelo; brother, William Frederick (Mary Ruth) of Hatley; and brother-in-law, Gill Powers of Wren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kathy Lou Frederick; step-son, Donald Joe Curry; and sister, Pauline Powers. A private burial will be held in Midway Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery at the request of Mr. Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.