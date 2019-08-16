TALLAHASSEE, FLA./ABERDEEN, MS. -- Pauline Ballard "Polly" Fredrick, 84, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2019, at her residence in Tallahassee. Services will be on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 9:30 A.M. until service at Tisdale-Lann Memorial. Burial will follow at New Prospect Cemetery.

