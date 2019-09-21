Charles Free, 71, died Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the North MS Medical Center. He was born March 26, 1948 in Lambert, MS to Charles Edward and Margaret Lee Free. He was a master carpenter and enjoyed remodeling houses and rebuilding cars and motorcycles. He loved spending time with his family and adored his grandchildren. He was a Christian. A Memorial Service will be 7 PM Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with visitation starting at 6 PM. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his two children, Melissa Free Moore of Tupelo and Chuck Free (Kristen Walls) of Pontotoc; his mother, Margaret Free of Tupelo; five sisters, Sharon Free of Kansas City, KA, Barbara Perez of Fulton, Kaye Helms (Orville) of Farmington, MO, Jackie Free Shanks of Palmetto and Anita Lee of Fulton; six grandchildren, Tyler Sweeney, Morgan Sweeney, Peyton Moore, Kristen Moore, Wesley Free and Anna Free; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and his wife, Linda Free. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
