Mr. Elon Ray Free, 86, passed away on January 31, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point, Mississippi. Mr. Ray was born on August 18,1935 in Calhoun County, Mississippi to William Jackson Free and Loudine V. Vanlandingham Free. He was a retired maintenance worker for Leggit & Platt. He loved his wife, his family, and running dogs. Funeral Services will be held at Houston Funeral Home in Houston on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. with Bro. Billy Free, Bro. John Dendy, and Bro. Lee Dillard officiating. Visitation will be held at Houston Funeral Home in Houston on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, from 5:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. Burial will be at Prospect Cemetery in Houston, Mississippi. Mr. Free is survived by his son, Steve Free of Sparta; his daughter-in-law, Doris Leighton Free of Sparta; his sisters-in-law, Martha Cozart of Southaven, Helen (Gene) Johnson of Houston; and Judy (James) Washington of Houston; his brother, Eroy Free of Pope; his grandchildren, Ashley Leigh (Danny Ray) Schwalenberg, Britney (AJ) Mann of Starkville; Cheyenne (Eric Goodson) Free of Slate Springs, Aubrey Free of Houston and Justin (Magen Walls) Houston and his great-grandchildren, Kaleb, Landon and Emma Griffin, Collin Schwalenberg, Addison and Brantley Free, Cayden Brown, Ben Mann, Easton Goodson, and Liam O`Neal. Mr. Free is preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ellen Martin Free, his parents, and his son, Mike Free and his four brothers and one sister. Pallbearers will be Kaleb Griffin, Landon Griffin, Wayne Martin, Ronnie Free, Eric Goodson, and Toby Johnson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children's Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
+1
+1
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.