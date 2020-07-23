YALOBUSHA COUNTY -- Lillie Freelon, 91, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Calhoun in Calhoun City. Services will be on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10 AM at Zion Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6 to 8 PM at Belle Memorial Funeral Home-Bruce.

