Teresa J. Freeman 62, was born On November 28, 1959 unto George Freeman Sr. and Emma Sue Freeman. She transitioned from this life to her Heavenly home on April 9, 2022 at the Diversicare Rehab. in Tupelo, MS. She confessed Jesus Christ as her Lord and savior at an early age and remained faithful to her faith until the Lord called her home. She was a spontaneous, feisty firecracker that lit up her surroundings when she was present. She was a very generous person that would give you the shirt off of her back if needed. She lived life to the fullest. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, George Freeman Jr. She leaves to mourn her passing: three sisters, Mary Pittman (Clint), Mary Gates Freeman and Sharon Freeman; her nieces, Tisha Freeman, Empress Freeman, Kayla Clark and Maisha Freeman; nephews, Kortez Freeman and Leonta Gates and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; a caregiver and cousin Jan Adams. Service will be Saturday April 16, 2022 @11:00A,M. @ Red Oak M. B. Church in Tupelo, MS Visitation will be from 3-5p.m. Friday April 15, 2022 at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home in Verona. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnew and sons.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.