Ms. Joyce Freeman left her earthly home Monday, April 11, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Ms. Joyce was born in Chickasaw County, MS on February 14, 1931 to T.A. and Lula Bryant. Ms. Joyce was a homemaker for many years before she began working as the office manager for the TVA in Starkville, MS and as the office manager for Norman Insurance Agency. A Funeral service will be held at Houston Funeral Home Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 2:00 PM with Visitation from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM the day of the service with burial at Houston Cemetery immediately following. Pallbearers will be Gabe Freeman, Brooks Tinsley, Larry Bonds Jr., Harold Dendy, Doug Calabrese, and Todd Shields. Honorary Pallbearers will be the TVA Starkville office and Linemen. The family would also like to Thank her caregivers at Fernbrook in Houston, MS. Ms. Joyce is survived by her Son, Andy (Janine) Freeman of Houlka, MS; Daughter, Abbe (Van) Williams of West Point, MS; Daughter in law, Michelle Freeman of Memphis, TN; Grandchildren, Laura (Brooks) Tinsley, Michael Williams, Victoria Freeman, Gabe (Breanna) Freeman, and Darby Freeman; One Great Grandchild, Corbin Tinsley; and her nephews, Jimmy Caldwell, Kenny Caldwell, and Charlie Robinson. She was proceeded in death by her husband Leon Freeman, one son, Eddie Freeman, her parents, TA and Lula Bryant, one her sister Nelda Caldwell Robinson and one brother, James T.A. Bryant. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: French Camp Academy One Fine Place French Camp, MS 39745 Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
