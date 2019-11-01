Robert Freitas 55, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was a resident of Glendale group in Fulton. He loved listening to Elvis Presley and he loved all the ladies. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Sunday, November 03, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Rich-ard Anglin and Bro. Allan Casteel officiating. Burial will be in Dry Creek Cemetery. He is survived by his mother, Jeanne Murley of Booneville; aunt, Mary-Rita Freitas of MA; sisters-in-Christ, Sandra Stroupe of Dry Creel; brothers, Jeffrey Freitas of Arkansas and Gary Freitas of Rhode Island; step-brother, David Murley of RI; he had several girlfriends but he had two special girlfriends, Hannah and Becca Casteel of Dry Creek. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph and Lorraine Forcier; step-father, Wayne Murley; step-brother, Wade Murley. Pallbearers will be Keith White, Michael White, Kyle Hatfield, Justin Lewis, A.J. Casteel and Tony Pannell. Visitation will be Saturday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family www.watersfuneralservice.com
