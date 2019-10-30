FULTON -- Robert Freitas, 55, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Glendale Group Home in Fulton. Services will be on Sunday, November 03, 2019 @ 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery.

