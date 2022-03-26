Charlotte Ann Reynolds French passed March 24, 2022, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born a blessing to her parents, Raymond Ray Reynolds and Annie Jewel Adams Reynolds, on June 22, 1953 in Jackson, Mississippi. Her mom and dad, original South Central Bell Pioneers, taught her well to be modern, fair, and hard working. She blossomed in the 70's, she bore two wonderful independent children in the 80's, and she always loved truth and was never afraid to speak her mind when needed. She retired from Hancock Fabrics after a long career. Those who knew her loved her and she will be missed. Charlotte leaves behind her husband of 44 years, Richard French, D.C.; two children, Addie Daher and her husband, Ahmed, and Shean French of Tupelo; and two grandchildren, Annie and Kalil Daher. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ann Reynolds. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.