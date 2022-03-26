Charlotte French

Charlotte Ann Reynolds French passed March 24, 2022, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born a blessing to her parents, Raymond Ray Reynolds and Annie Jewel Adams Reynolds, on June 22, 1953 in Jackson, Mississippi. Her mom and dad, original South Central Bell Pioneers, taught her well to be modern, fair, and hard working. She blossomed in the 70's, she bore two wonderful independent children in the 80's, and she always loved truth and was never afraid to speak her mind when needed. She retired from Hancock Fabrics after a long career. Those who knew her loved her and she will be missed. Charlotte leaves behind her husband of 44 years, Richard French, D.C.; two children, Addie Daher and her husband, Ahmed, and Shean French of Tupelo; and two grandchildren, Annie and Kalil Daher. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Ann Reynolds. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, W. E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy and fond memories may be made at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.

