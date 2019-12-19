BALDWYN -- Georgia Mae French, 82, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Temple of Compassion and Deliverance. Visitation will be on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 3-5 and family hour 5-6 P.M. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home Verona, MS.

