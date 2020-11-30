Jesse Dwight French, 86, went to his heavenly home November 28, 2020. Jesse was a Marine who served in the Korean War. He was a member of Algoma Baptist Church and loved to study the Bible. He was married to Yvonne Hitchcock French for 63 years. In his earlier years, he enjoyed playing the guitar, hunting, target shooting, and amateur boxing. Jesse loved his family very much and enjoyed spending time with them. Jesse is survived by his wife, Yvonne Hitchcock French; one son, Shawn French; two grandchildren, Jesse Clay and Halie French; one sister, Donna Kay Tune; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse J. and Goldie French; brother, Joe French; two sisters, Pat and Gloria Jean; and his in laws, Dean and Alma Hitchcock. Services will be Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11AM at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Don Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Jody Riddle, Doug Wilson, Chris Harmon, Gabe Harmon, Walter Chittom, Tim Baker, Jim Bevill, and Ken Hitchcock. Honorary Pallbearers: Bobby Brown, James Cruse, Jimmy Cruse, Gene Freeman, Henry Hitchcock, Junior Hitchcock, and Bro. Owen Hitchcock. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 1, 10:30 AM until service time.
