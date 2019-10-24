Willie Lougene French, 74, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019, at his residence after an extended illness. Making the transition from his Earthly Home to his Heavenly Home while surrounded by his wife and family. He was born in Monroe County and was the son of the Late Dave Davis & Louella French Ezell. He attended West Amory High School and joined Carter's Chapel Faith Temple where he became a Deacon. Later, in life, he met the love of his Life, Jimmie Lucille Wilson, after marriage his job Tecumseh moved him and wife to Lee County and they became members of TCD Church under the leadership of Bishop Clarence Parks. Willie loved his church & church family. He enjoyed fishing and watching his Western TV shows. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Carter's Chapel Faith Temple in Amory, MS with Bishop Clarence Parks officiating. Burial will follow in the Masonic Cemetery in Amory. Darden & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the final arrangements. Visitation will be today at the Susie L. Darden Memorial Chapel from 2 to 5:00 p.m. and family hour from 5 to 6:00 p.m. He is survived by the Love of his life his wife, Jimmie Lucille French of Verona, MS; three sons: Derrick French of Atlanta, GA, Keith & Barry Dobbs both of Lee County (Tupelo & Shannon), one daughter: Judy (Jerry) Townsend; two brothers: Calvin (Phyllis) French of Utica, NY and Elzie Brown of Chicago; three sisters: Dorothy Brown of Utica, NY, Mary Ann Davis of St. Louis, MO, and Mable Anson of Bradenton, FL; and five grandchildren.
