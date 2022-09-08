Sarah FRENN Seboldt age 51 passed on Sept 6th 2022 at the North Ms Medical Center. Sarah was born to James Frenn and Teryl Laws Frenn in Fort Wayne Ind on July 5, 1971. She worked in Sales and Finance for Windham Mobile Homes in Tupelo for several years. Sarah had a beautiful heart, always showing love and compassion. She never met a stranger, just another person with whom to share her love. She always said, "We're not here to judge, we're here to love". Thats how she lived her life. Sarah will be missed by all who had the blessing of meeting her. She leaves to mourn her passing, husband Robert Seboldt of Saltillo, her father and step mother Jim Sr and Marian Frenn of Tupelo, her mother and step father Teryl Laws and Jack Franks, of Venice, Fl. She also leaves her husbands parents, Verlyn and Ellen Seboldt of Olive Branch, 2 sisters Cathy Schaeffer and her husband Joe of Lake Hamilton, Ind, and Christina Frenn of Fort Wayne, Ind. She leaves her brothers Jimmy Frenn and Steve Frenn both of Blue Mountain, Nicky Frenn of Bryan Ohio and Mark Frenn of Saltillo. She was preceded by her mother in law Blonney Atkinson and a sister Renae Frenn. The family has requested that a private memorial service be held at a later date. Second to her love of people , was Sarah's love of animals. If she could have rescued them all she would have. With this in mind the family has requested that in lieu of flowers and gratuities that those who would like to, may give to Best Friends Animal Society in her name. Our family at Associated Family Funeral and Cremation Care are very grateful to have been chosen to serve the Seboldt/Frenn family. To leave condolences please visit associatedfuneral.com. So thankful for new friends.
