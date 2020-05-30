Curtis Hugh Frensley, Jr. died Friday, May 29, 2020 at North MS Medical Center. He was 78. Curtis was born on April 29, 1942 to Curtis Hugh Frensley, Sr. and Mildred Eakes Frensley in Paris, TN. He grew up mostly in Tupelo and graduated from Tupelo High School. After graduating from Ole Miss, he joined the Air Force, where he served for 22 years. During his career with the Air Force he lived in 22 different countries. After retiring from the Air Force, he returned to Tupelo and began a career in the restaurant industry, starting at Rex Plaza, where he worked for 16 years, and then at Bar-B-Q by Jim, where he worked for 24 years. He loved to cook and was an excellent chef. Curtis loved his family and was an amazing and very proud Grandpa and always enjoyed his visits to Florida to spend time with his son and grandson. He also loved his job and the people he worked with and came in contact with through the years at Bar-B- Q by Jim's. He attended West Jackson Street Baptist Church. A memorial service with military honors will be held at a later date and will be announced by Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel, who is honored to be serving their friends. He is survived by his son, Curt Frensley, and his grandson Noah Frensley, both of Panama City Beach, FL, and many extended family and friends. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
