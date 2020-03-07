NETTLETON -- Martha Jane (Hall) Freshour, 63, passed away Friday, March 06, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on a Private Graveside at Jones Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home - Nettleton Chapel. Condolences may be shared with the family at tisdalelannmemorial.com.

