66 passed on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center. Graveside service will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Wolf Creek MB Church Cemetery at 12:00 noon with Rev. Lee Miller officiating. A visitation will be held from 2:00pm until 6:00 pm Wednesday evening, November 11, 2020 at Patterson Memorial Chapel. She attended Baldwyn High School. She was employed at Prentiss Manufacturing for 15 years, and worked at Northeast Manufacturing. She did babysitting for over 25 years. She was a member of Faith Harvest Church until death. She leaves behind, her loving husband, Bobby Friar, Sr., Children: Christii, Friar, Acacia Friar, Veneshia Gillespie, Cameron Friar, Neah Friar, Bobby Friar (Cynthia), Kamesha Edmond (Ronald), Kimberly Thomas, Juanita Robinson (Matthew) and Crystal Lindsey. 2 3 Grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren. Sisters: Virginia Bowdry, and Effie Betts. She was preceded in death by her parents, Agusta and William Nevels, Siblings: Lula B. Penrose, Elizabeth Nevels, George Nevels, Issac Nevels, Kimble Nevels, and Johnman Nevels. Services entrusted to Patterson Memorial Chapel.

