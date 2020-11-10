66 passed on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Magnolia Regional Health Center. Graveside service will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Wolf Creek MB Church Cemetery at 12:00 noon with Rev. Lee Miller officiating. A visitation will be held from 2:00pm until 6:00 pm Wednesday evening, November 11, 2020 at Patterson Memorial Chapel. She attended Baldwyn High School. She was employed at Prentiss Manufacturing for 15 years, and worked at Northeast Manufacturing. She did babysitting for over 25 years. She was a member of Faith Harvest Church until death. She leaves behind, her loving husband, Bobby Friar, Sr., Children: Christii, Friar, Acacia Friar, Veneshia Gillespie, Cameron Friar, Neah Friar, Bobby Friar (Cynthia), Kamesha Edmond (Ronald), Kimberly Thomas, Juanita Robinson (Matthew) and Crystal Lindsey. 2 3 Grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren. Sisters: Virginia Bowdry, and Effie Betts. She was preceded in death by her parents, Agusta and William Nevels, Siblings: Lula B. Penrose, Elizabeth Nevels, George Nevels, Issac Nevels, Kimble Nevels, and Johnman Nevels. Services entrusted to Patterson Memorial Chapel.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.