Earnest Lee Frierson, 76 passed away at the Selected Belhaven Baptist Hospital on December 29, 2019 surrounded by the love of his devoted family. He was the seventh child born in Palmetto, MS on February 7, 1943 to Milo and Wrinnie Frierson. He completed his high school education at Siggers High School in Shannon, MS and began his college education at the Mississippi Valley State University where he earn his Bachelor of Science in Education and Career Development., later receiving his Masters of Science in Education from Jackson State University. He was a former educator at the Itawamba Junior College, Madison County Schools System, Oakley Training School where he retired in 1999. He was a devoted member of Lynch Street Christian Methodist Episcopal Church in Jackson, MS. A service of Remembrance were held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at the Lynch Street C.M.E. Church , 5:00 until 6:00 His Celebration of Life Service will be held, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 1:00 at the Spring Hill M.B. Church, Tupelo,MS with the Interment follow in the Porter's Memorial Park. Grayson-Porter's Mortuary is honored to be in charge of the arrangements. Viewing will be at the church on today, one hour prior to service. Online condolence can be made to www.grayson-porters.com He leaves behind his devoted wife of 52 years, Muriel Frierson of Jackson, MS., three sons, Marcus (Tylita) Frierson of Memphis, TN., Malcolm (Nicole) Frierson of Dallas, TX., Mario Frierson of Jackson, MS., one daughter, Susan Frierson of Byram, MS., three grandchildren, three sisters, Darletha Grayson of Tupelo, MS., Bettye Ford of Starkville, MS., Christine Brice of Gulfport, MS., one brother, Allenton Frierson of Tupelo, MS, nieces, nephews and cousins.
