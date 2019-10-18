Betty Frisbee, 73, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center after a lengthy illness. She was born in Dyess, Arkansas December 5, 1945 to Clarence William and Zelma Walley Shempert. On December 10, 1961, she married Carl D. Frisbee and together they moved to Wisconsin and then Illinois before settling in the Lee County area in 1975. She worked in the furniture industry for a number of years before her retirement. She doted over her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved her dogs, "Lil Bit" and "Peppy". She was a woman of great faith. Survivors include her daughter, Rhonda Sneed (Gary) of Richmond; son, Timothy Frisbee of Richmond; two grandchildren, Brandy Benson (Terry Palmer) and Carla Sneed all of Richmond; and three great-grandchildren, Bethany Benson, Hunter Kimble and Lilly Sneed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl D. Frisbee; and six siblings. Visitation will be 12 until 2 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
