William Thomas "Bill" Frosinotes, 62, resident of Michie, TN and former resident of Corinth, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 22, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL following a brief illness. A Service of Remembrance will be at 12 Noon Thursday, October 28 in The Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care with Bro. Morgan Spencer officiating. Bill was born April 8, 1959 in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Arthur and Laura Mae Stutts Frosinotes. He was a graduate of McNairy Central High School in Michie, TN and continued his education at The University of Tennesse-Martin. His career began with World Color Corporation in Corinth where he met and married, Teresa Haynes, mother of his children who preceded him in death on June 13, 2020. Employment transferred him back to Chicago where he remained with World Color Corporation as a Senior Executive for 25 years. Returning to Michie,TN, Bill was currently employed with Roll Form Group in Iuka, MS. Visitation will be today from 10 AM to 12 Noon at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Survivors include his two children, Korey Elizabeth Manning (Michael) and John Arthur Frosinotes, both of New Albany, three grandchildren, Samuel Thomas and Henry Manning and John David Parker, a sister, Sandra Viriola (Joe), two brothers, Michael Knight (Delilah) and Stanley Knight (Diane) and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends. He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, E.D. and Nellie Stutts and paternal grandparents, Thomas and Florence Frosinotes. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with Bill's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
