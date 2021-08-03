Donald Charles Frost, 55, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center-Amory. He was born March 11, 1966 to the late JoAnn Meyer. He worked at Thompson Power for the past 20 years and was planning on retiring in February. He was a member of Fairview Baptist Church. Don loved going trout fishing in Calico Rock, AR with Debbie, driving his wreckers, working on generators, riding motorcycles, hunting, and spending time with his family. Private family only services will be at 11:00 am on Friday August 6, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Mike Deaton officiating. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife; Debbie Frost of Golden, 2 sons; Greg (Victoria) Matkins of Bremerton, WA, Michael Pierson of Columbus, daughters; Amanda Frost of Russellville, AL, Nikki (Joey) Umfress of Smithville, Chasity Parker of Hamilton, AL, Tiffany (Taylor) Gintz of Hodges, AL, Shelby Frost of Hamilton, AL, Cheyenne Frost of Hamilton, AL, 8 grandchildren; Blaine, Allie, Kylie, Bryce, Addy Sue, Ledger, Mylie, and Harlow. He was preceded in death by his mother, JoAnn Meyer. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.