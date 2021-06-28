Junior Frost, 84, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. Services will be on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 2 pm at Snowdown Church of Christ. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 1-2 pm at Snowdown Church of Christ. Burial will follow at Snowdown Church of Christ Cemetery. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

