John Larry Fruge left this life on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at the age of 70. Larry will be remembered by his family and friends as someone who never met a stranger and always lit up a room with his stories and true love for people, driven by his desire to be more like and lead people to Christ. Larry was born Sept. 9, 1949 in Oakdale, LA, the son of Otis Edward Fruge, Sr. and Jessie Marie McPherson. He graduated from Oakdale High School in 1968 and excelled at a number of sports. He graduated from Louisiana Tech University in 1972 with an Engineering degree, a black belt in Isshin-ryu karate, and a soon-to-be bride. Over 48 years until his retirement in 2017, Larry served in many leadership roles in the furniture industry and Boy Scouts of America, but most valued his family and these last six years as an Elder of West Main Church of Christ the most important of his life. He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed spending time outdoors with his family and friends. Larry is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Nancy Fruge, and two sons, Parrish Fruge (Karis and grandson Eli) of Lone Tree, CO, and Andrew "Drew" Fruge (Meghan and granddaughter Parker) of Auburn, AL. Survivors also include his mother-in-law, Mary Armstrong Parker O'Neal of Tupelo, MS, and sister-in-law, C. Marilyn Parker of Raleigh, NC. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Otis, Jr., Bobby, Floyd, and Fred Fruge. Visitation will be at West Main Church of Christ on Thursday, Jan. 16, from 10 AM to 1 PM with a celebration service immediately following. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to West Main Church of Christ Community Outreach, 2460 West Main St., Tupelo, MS 38801; or Tupelo-Lee Humane Society, 2795 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801; or Sanctuary Hospice House, P.O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences may be sent to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
62°
Cloudy
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: January 14, 2020 @ 7:53 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.