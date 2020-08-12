BOONEVILLE -- Annie Carolyn Fryar, 68, passed away Friday, August 07, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Friday, August 14, 2020 @ 11:00 A.M. at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Baldwyn, MS. Visitation will be on Thursday, August 13, 2020 3-5 p .m. at Baldwyn. Family and fiends may sign the guestbook at www.agneaandsons.com.

