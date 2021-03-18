Edna Fryar, 54, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. Services will be on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2:00pm, Graveside at Porter's Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Saturday, prior to the service from 11am-1pm, Walkthru viewing at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

