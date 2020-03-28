Jason "Bam Bam" Fryar, 46, lifelong resident of Tippah County and well known in the local supermarket management, departed this life Thursday, March 26, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following a brief illness. Because of the Coronavirus Pandemic Guidelines, Graveside Serviceswill be at 3 PM Sunday, March 29 at New Hope Methodist Cemetery with Bro. Earl Barron officiating. A Memorial Service honoring the life of Jason will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Jason was born April 13, 1973 in Ripley and is the son of Linda Dale Bullock Meeks (Buddy) of Blue Mountain and the late Charles William Fryar. He was a 1991 graduate of Blue Mountain High School and continued his education at North Mississippi Community College with a degree in Automotive Body Repair. He was recently serving as Manager of The Ripley Market and was a valued employee in the local supermarket industry for 14 years. A member of Academy Baptist Church, Jason was a true outdoorsman that found much pleasure in hunting, trapping, fishing, flowers and watching birds. Active in the community, he seeked several public offices and had served as an election commissioner for the third district of Tippah County. An avid conversationalist and a "people person", Jason was a person with many interests that included sports, humor, traveling, cooking, music and school activities where he was a member of the Booster Club. Affectionately known by many as "Bam-Bam", Jason will be remembered as a gentle giant with an outgoing personality, infectious smile and a zest for life. His precious memories will be celebrated by the family he adored, the community he loved and the many friends he cherished. He will be missed greatly to all who knew him and we are honored to be a part of his life. Jason is also survived by his wife of 6 years, Kimberly Sides Fryar, a daughter, Victoria Brooke Fryar, one son, Jeremiah Jase Owen Fryar, a sister, Barbara Scott (Robert "Sherial"), a special nephew, Austin Rhea, all of Blue Mountain, one step sister, Christi Meeks of Dumas, two step brothers, Clay Meeks (Sharon), of Blue Mountain and David Meeks (Angie) of Hickory Flat , a host of nieces and nephews and a multitude of friends. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with Jason's family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.