Robert Allen Fryar, 60, passed away on July 13, 2022. Robert Allen was born on May 28, 1962 in Ripley, MS to Robert B. and Edith Carolyn Grisham Fryar. He was a faithful member, chairman of the deacons, and song director of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Tippah County. He was a part of the Lumber and Trucking Industry until his passing. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Robert Allen is survived by his wife, Cathy Childs Fryar; his children, Robert Caleb Fryar (Brittany), Joshua Allen Fryar (Danielle), and Anna Catherine Fryar McCoy (Lee); his grandchildren, Brittan Fryar, Bella Ree Fryar, Robert Deuel Fryar, John Caleb Fryar, Robert Jaymes Fryar, and Raylan Allen Fryar; his in-laws, Bob and Barbara Childs; his sisters, Gale Jumper (Tim Hopper) and Betty Fryar Rishel (Brian). Robert Allen was preceded in death by his parents Robert B. Fryar and Edith Carolyn Grisham Fryar. Pallbearers will be: Caleb Fryar, Joshua Fryar, Brittan Fryar, Lee McCoy, Nathan Stroupe, Michael Smith, Stephen Smith, Henry Gipson, and Tommy Walter. Honorary Pallbearers: Arnold Witt, Keith Foster, David Smith, Carl Witt, Robert Deuel Fryar, John Caleb Fryar, Robert Jaymes Fryar, Raylan Allen Fryar. Visitation will be on Friday, July 15, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation on Saturday, July 16, 2022 will be from 10:00 AM until the Service starts at 11:00 AM at the Pine Grove Baptist Church. Committal will be at Pine Grove Cemetery. Officiating will be: Bro. Levi Garrison, Sean Akins, Bro. Bill Foley Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
