Evelyn Ryan Fugitt, 91, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at her home. She was born in New Site on July 9, 1929, to Charles and Lizzie Ryan. She did some factory work and was a homemaker for the last 30 years. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed ceramics, flower gardening and her pets, especially her little dog, Beau. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-granmother-a true saint of God. A Celebration of Life service will be at 5:00 P.M. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Hankins officiating. Burial will be in Booneville Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, James Boyd Fugitt; one daughter, Tami Berrios; one granddaughter, Paulina (Daniel Perea) Afentakis; and one great-granddaughter, Aria Kramer. She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, James, Edgar, Ernest Charles Allen and Clovis Ryan; and one sister, Violet Ryan. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
