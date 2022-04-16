James Monroe Fugitt, 82, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was born September 23, 1939, to John and Ora Fugitt. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and attended Tuscumbia Baptist Church. He enjoyed reading and being outdoors. A Celebration of Life with military honors will be at 2:00 P.M. Monday, April 18, 2022, at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Rex Bullock and Bro. Dale Ross officiating. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 A.M. Until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. He is survived by two daughters, Alissa (Tony) McCreary and Sheila (Bradley) Walden; one brother, Jerry Fugitt; three sisters, Johnnie Hall, Dorothy Cummings, and Jean Fugitt; four grandchildren, Raygan (Kayla) McCreary, Channing (Kinsey) McCreary, Jake Walden and Jaila Walden; and two great-grandchildren, Madeline McCreary and Sophia McCreary. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Fugitt; his parents; one brother, Roy Lee Fugitt; and two brothers-in-law, John Hall and Johnny Cummings. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
