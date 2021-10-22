Linda Joyce Fugitt, 73, of Booneville passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. She attended Tuscumbia Baptist Church. She was an employee of Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville for 30 years. Joyce loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, and shopping. Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at McMillan Funeral Home with Bro. Rex Bullock and Bro. Dale Ross officiating. Burial will be in the Tuscumbia Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 10:00 A.M-2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. She is survived by her husband James Fugitt; two daughters, Alissa (Tony) McCreary and Sheila (Bradley) Walden; her grandchildren, Raygan (Kayla) McCreary, Channing (Kinsey) McCreary, Jake Walden and Jaila Walden; her great-great grandchildren Madeline McCreary and Sophia McCreary; her sister-in-law Diane Ross and a host of nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jake Ross and Junie Robinson Ross; her brothers, Jim Ross and Ben Ross; her sisters Shirley Garrett and Rita Grimes; her sister-in-law Geraldine Ross and her brother-in-law Curtis Grimes. Pallbearers will be Raygan McCreary, Channing McCreary, Tony Cummings, Butch Essary and Randy Ross. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Tuscumbia Baptist Church+. Condolences may be left at mcmillanfuneralhome.com
