Mark Douglas Fulco, age 50, of Water Valley, MS died unexpectedly Monday, August 9, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven, MS. He was born June 18, 1971, in Tupelo, MS to Edna Rawson and the late Camille J. Fulco. Not long after finishing high school, Mark started studying law enforcement and entered into life long public service. With over twenty certifications and accreditations, he had a hunger for gaining new knowledge in his field. Mark started his law enforcement career in 1991 with the Union County Sheriffs department in El Dorado, Arkansas. Later he moved to Mississippi and worked with five other departments until starting with the MDOT in 2003. During his time with the MDOT, he served as a member of the Honor/Color guard. He remained at this post until becoming the Sheriff of Yalobusha County. As work was his life, he was known to be a work-aholic. But when he did manage to take some time for himself, he enjoyed working with metal, welding and fabricating things for himself and others, often giving those works away. Mark will lie in state in the Henry Chapel at Seven Oaks Funeral Home, Friday, August 13, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Due to Covid concerns, the family has opted to hold a private service. Mark is survived by his mother, Edna Rawson (Terry) three brothers, Mike Fulco (Sheila) of Nettleton, MS, Jimmy Hall (Mary) of Tupelo, MS, Rod Fulco (Debbie) of El Dorado, AR; one sister, Denise Fulco Ramey of West Monroe, LA; three nephews, Brandon Fulco, Jeffery Hall, Mark A. Fulco; two nieces, Danielle Sewell, Carrie Simmons; three great-nephews, Maddux Fulco, Murphy Fulco, Asa Sewell; two great-nieces, Audree Sewell, Aribella Fulco; three step-brothers, Robert Rawson (Annie) of Saltillo, MS, Terry Rawson of Illinois, Scotty Rawson (Ashley) of Plantersville, MS. Mark was preceded in death by his father.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.