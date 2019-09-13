POCAHONTAS, TN- FORMALLY OF EUPORA -- Joseph Fulgham, 80, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at his home in Pocahontas, Tennessee. Services will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home. Visitation will be on 12:00 P.M.- 2:00 P.M. Saurday, September 14, 2019 at Houston Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery.

