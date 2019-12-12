OXFORD FORMERLY OF WEST POINT -- Mr. Roger Allen Fulgham, 73, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at Mississippi Veterans Home in Oxford. Services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Calvert Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Clarkson Cemetery in Mathiston.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.