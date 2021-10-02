Funeral services for Robert (Bob) Neal Fulghum, 95, of Greenville, Mississippi will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at First United Methodist Church of Greenville. He went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 1. Burial will be at Booneville Cemetery on Wednesday, October 6 at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements are under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Greenville. He was born April 26, 1926 in Booneville, Mississippi. He was a former resident of Columbus, Aberdeen and New Albany. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Greenville, where he was a member and teacher of the Big Brothers Bible class. Over the years he held many different leadership roles in the church and Sunday school. He is survived by a daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) McRight, son-in-law, Larry of Greenville, Mississippi; two grandchildren Hunter McRight (Allison) of Fairhope, Alabama and Elizabeth (Mitchell) Pannel of Oxford, Mississippi. He is also survived by five great grandchildren; Olivia McRight, Ava McRight and Brooks McRight of Fairhope and Mac Pannel and Ann Phillips Pannel of Oxford. He is survived by sister- in- laws; Eunice Wallace, Dimple Mitchell, Oral Gardner, Ora Winters, and Genelle McDoniel; brothers-in-law, Donald Rencher (Carolyn), Kenneth Rencher and Bill Rencher (Carol); and many loving nieces and nephews and their families. He is preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Rencher Fulghum; his parents, William R. Fulghum, Sr. and Lucy Floyd Fulghum; and three siblings, Elizabeth Ann Fulghum, Lucia Frances Fulghum, and William R. Fulghum, Jr.. Preceding him also in death was sister in law, Juanita Davis, Muriel Fulghum and brothers-in-law; Haryse Gardner, Troy Winters, James Wallace, Leslie Davis, Hubert Mitchell and Ralph McDoniel. Robert Fulghum was born in Booneville and graduated from Booneville High in 1944. He graduated in 1950 from the first graduating class of Northeast Junior College. After marrying Wilma Rencher in 1953, they moved to Starkville where he attended Mississippi State University and graduated with an accounting degree in 1955. He served in the military in the U.S. Navy in World War ll (1944-46) and the U.S. National Guard in the Korean Conflict (1950-1952). After graduated from Mississippi State he started his career of hospital administration at Columbus Hospital in Columbus, Mississippi and went on to serve in that same capacity at Aberdeen-Monroe County Hospital in Aberdeen, Mississippi and Union County General Hospital in New Albany, Mississippi. He served on various committees of the Mississippi Hospital Association and In 1977 and 1978 he served as Board Chairman. After retiring in 1988, he served as part-time interim administrator at Gilmore Hospital in Amory, Choctaw Hospital in Ackerman and Aberdeen-Monroe County Hospital in Aberdeen. He and his wife moved to Greenville in 1994 to be close to their daughter and family. Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Greenville. Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 459, Greenville, Mississippi 38702 or charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.