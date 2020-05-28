PONTOTOC -- James Keith Fullbright, 60, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 1960, at his residence in Pontotoc. Services will be on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 1 PM at Horton Memorial Baptist Church (2130 Hwy 346, Pontotoc, MS).

