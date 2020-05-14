James Keith Fullbright, age 60, crossed over to meet his Creator Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at his residence near Algoma in Pontotoc County. A Texan by birth and choice until moving to Pontotoc County 12 years ago, James was born in Baytown, TX on April 11, 1960 to the late Frank Hamer Fullbright and Carolyn Iford Fullbright. He attended the public schools of Baytown and graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1978. He worked several years at the Chemical Plants in Baytown. The rest of his work life was spent in retail sales with his last employment at Walmart in Pontotoc. Many will remember James from his outgoing, bigger than life personality, his mischievous demeanor, and his penchant as a practical jokester. He loved the outdoors especially fishing and hunting. He grew up near and kept a special place in his heart for Lake Livingston in Texas, where he spent countless hours having fun with family and friends. A great conversationalist with a devilish smile always, James revered his family, thoroughly enjoyed his friends and will be missed by all. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 with the time and place to be announced at a later date. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Condolences may be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. James leaves behind his beloved family, including his wife, Shani, whom he married in Baytown on Dec. 15, 1994; his daughter, Grace Marie Fullbright of the home; his sons, Michael James Fullbright (Holli) of Weatherford, TX, and Mackenzie Tate Fullbright of the home; 2 grandchildren, Scarlett Jade Fullbright, and Olivia Ellen Fullbright of Weatherford, TX.; his siblings, Carl Joseph "Skip" Fullbright (Robin), Frank Hamer Fullbright (Linda), Mary Delaine Cannon (Mike), David Wayne Fullbright (Carolyn), and Vickie Lynn Weber (Andy, deceased), all of Texas; his father- and mother-in-law, Rodney and Dianne Newsom of Pontotoc; his lifelong best friend, Randy Myers (Danah) of Texas; numerous nieces, nephews and their families; and a host of other relatives and friends. Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Fund, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244.
