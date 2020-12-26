Sandra Fuller, 68, passed away December 23, 2020 at her home in Ecru. Sandra had the most loving and giving heart. Most would say she was the pillar of her family. She enjoyed talking and laughing with her friends and family. Her hobbies included decorating for the seasons, crafting, restoring and remodeling her home. She enjoyed music and loved to have a good time. She was a hard worker, raised her son as a single parent. She cherished her titles of Mom and Nana. She loved her precious Boxer Mattie Mae. Visitation will be from 1 til 2 PM on Monday December 28, 2020 at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Services will be Monday December 28 2020 at 2 PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside services to follow at Cherry Creek Cemetery. Bro. Keith Benefield and Bro. Billy Watkins will be officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include but not limited to: Her Husband Gerald Fuller; Her Son Brad "BB" Bolton; Her Siblings; Brenda(Frank), Dianne (Therold), Perry(Tina), David(Ann), Timmy and Bobby; Her Beloved Niece Jessica Hanson(David) and children, John David, Patience, Kash; Many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: Her father, W.H. "BUD" Bolton, her brother Larry Bolton, and her stepfather Paul Chiasson. Pallbearers: David Hanson Jr, Marty Bolen, Greg Hillensbeck, Jerry Wages, Brian Lofton, and Keaton Lofton. Honorary Pallbearers: Bob Swords.
