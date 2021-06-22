Tommy Ray Fuller, 83, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Iuka. Services will be on Thursday, June 24, at 11:00 a.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 24, from 9:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Tishomingo Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Tishomingo Cemetery.

