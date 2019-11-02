CALEDONIA -- John Henry "Hank" Funderburk, 46, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at UAB in Birmingham, Alabama. Services will be on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2:30 PM at Fig Hill Church, Hamilton, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 12:30 pm until the service hour at Fig Hill Church, Hamilton, MS. Burial will follow at Fig Hill Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.