Pontotoc, MS- Linda Funderburk, maiden name Melinda Wilson, born September 29, 1940, passed away on August 20,2021, from Leukemia. Please join us in celebrating Linda Funderburk for her Memorial Service atEnon PrimitiveBaptist Church, Houston MS, on October 2, 2021 from 2-4 pm. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. Her ashes will be buried between her mother Katie Cox Wilson, and her husband TJ Funderburk, and near her father, Daniel Foster, and brother Fred Wilson. Linda was a talented pianist from the young age of 5 years old. She played piano for many local churches throughout Mississippi, Arkansas and abroad, and had been a member of a local Gospel Quartet,alongwith many churchchoirs. She had performed at the SpartaOpry the weekend before being rushed to the hospital on Monday the 9th of August. Linda was always working on something, whethershe was creating a beautiful garden, knitting, doing puzzles, playing music or reading her Bible. She always had time to support friends. She was a member of the Women's Bible study group where she was often asked to share her insights and faith. She will be remembered for her loving generous Spirit and for her dedication and faith in God. She passed in peace and as she slipped in and out of consciousness the words she repeated were, " it is so beautiful, beyond words" She married her high school sweetheartT.J. Funderburk, from Houlka, MS in 1956 who passed on 2/02/2018. They were anAir Force family and had the blessing of traveling and living abroad. After retiring, TJ and Linda had moved up to Mountain View, Arkansas and had become very involved in the musicalcommunity, the Senior Center and singing and performingat "the Barn". Linda lovedsitting in on many "pickin park" jam sessions. AfterTJpassed, shemoved back to MS to be close to family. She is survived by her three daughters; Kim Funderburk of Oxford, MS; Karla Funderburk of Los Angeles, CA; and Kail Funderburk, of Pontotoc, MS; six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren, with two more great grandbabies on the way. For online condolences please visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
