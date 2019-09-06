Wilma Vernell Funderburk, a prime example of a virtuous woman, Proverbs 31:10-12, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the age of 93, at Generations of Red Bay. She was born in Itawamba County, MS and was a seamstress for thirty-three and one-half years. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. Services will be Sunday, September 8, 3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Red Bay, AL with Bro. Mark Barnett and Bro. Steve Lindsay officiating. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Red Bay, AL. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL will be in charge of arrangements. She leaves one son - Oneal Funderburk (Charolette); two daughters - Mary Lou Saint (Marlin) and Peggy Ewing (Joe); ten grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, C.R. Funderburk, a son, M.C. Funderburk, her parents, Marvin and Mary Crowder, three brothers and two sisters. Pallbearers will be Stephen Funderburk, Shane Funderburk, Scottie Funderburk, Jeremy Funderburk, Micah Funderburk and Darrell Ewing. Her great-grandchildren will be honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be Sunday, September 8, 1-3 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, AL.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.